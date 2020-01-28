Wichita Falls Food Freebies and Deals for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Sunday is just about as much about getting a belly full of beer and good grub as it is the game.

Whether you’re planning on staying in or heading out to watch the game, you wanna get the most bang for your buck.

Thankfully, the folks at RetailMeNot put together a list of Super Bowl food freebies and deals to help save you some money.

Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of here in Wichita Falls:

Applebee’s: If you’re hosting a watch party, you can’t go wrong with their Tailgate Party Combo. It comes with a spread of spinach dip, boneless wings, bone-in wings and riblets. It serves 8 to 10 people and costs $85.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Wings and football go together like peas and carrots, so if your plan is to head out and watch the game from a bar, Buffalo Wild Wings is an excellent option. If the game goes into overtime, they’ll give away an order of snack-size wings, either boneless or traditional, with a coupon you can redeem on February 17, from 4:00-7:00 pm.

Hooters: Speaking of wings, Hooters is also hooking it up if the game goes into overtime. They’ll immediately give everyone on hand six free wings in any of their seven unique styles, tossed in any of their 15 sauces or 5 dry rubs.

Cici’s Pizza: Through February 2, you can order 3 large one-topping pizzas for $15 (carryout only). They’re also offering 50% off desserts when you order a pizza online and use the promo code 80026.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Take advantage of free delivery all day February 2 when you place your order through their website or app. Dickey’s also has a “Kids Eat Free Sundays” promotion, which offers a free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

Marco’s Pizza: You can save 50% on any pizza when you use the promo code PIZZA50. They also offer a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 with the promo code MED699.

McAlister’s Deli: If you’re thinking sandwiches for Super Bowl Sunday, McAlister’s will take $15 off all catering orders of $100 or more when you use the promo code BIGGAME2020.

Panda Express: Through February 2, customers who use the code SCOREBIG will save $10 when ordering a Panda Express Family Feast online. The feast comes with your choice of 3 large entrees and 2 large sides.

Know of any local deals we’re missing? Let us know and we’ll update the list.