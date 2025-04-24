Wichita Falls Offers Free Home Checks While You’re Away

The next time you leave home for a few days, let the Wichita Falls Police Department know, and they’ll keep an eye on it for you. The best part is that it won’t cost you a dime.

I’ll admit to being one of those who worry more than they should. So, I’ll take any little bit of peace of mind I can get.

I have cats, so I have an arrangement in place with a friend of mine who has a dog. Any time either of us goes out of town for an extended period, we take care of each other’s pets and, in the process, keep an eye on each other’s homes.

But not everyone has that type of arrangement in place. And even if you do, it wouldn’t hurt to have an extra eye or two on your home while you’re away.

That’s where the WFPD’s Vacation Patrol Check comes in. All you have to do is fill out this form on the City of Wichita Falls website, and sentinels from the WFPD will check on your home several times each day.

So, help get the word out there. There’s no need to stress over your home while you’re away on vacation. Relax and enjoy the peace of mind you deserve.

