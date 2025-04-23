Yet Another Scam Has Come to Wichita Falls

Another day, another scam in Wichita Falls, Texas. However, I must say this one is the first of its kind that I’ve heard of.

The Wichita Falls Police Department jumped on social media to alert citizens to a t-shirt donations scam. The scammers are calling local businesses to ask for donations for t-shirts for the National Night Out event. The caller will claim to be with the Community Services Officer to appear more credible.

The National Night Out event is hosted by the WFPD, however, they will never request donations of any kind by phone, nor do they distribute t-shirts for the event.

Another Scam Reported This Week

On Monday, Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers alerted the community to a new scam in which scammers would pose as local law enforcement and call potential victims and tell them they have a warrant for their arrest.

Scammers would then request that victims pay them via gift cards to take care of the warrant. Local law enforcement will never request payment over the phone with a gift card. If this happens to you, hang up and immediately call the WFPD Front Desk at 940-761-7792.

