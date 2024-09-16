Wichita Falls Police Searching For Identity Theft Suspect
Can you identify the suspect in a recent case of identity theft in Wichita Falls?
The suspect pictured below was in possession of someone else’s identification. The victim’s identification was stolen during a vehicle burglary at the dog park located off Fairway in March of this year.
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.
If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.
