Robbery Suspect Apprehended by Armed Citizen

A citizen with an LTC is credited with saving donations to a charity taken stolen by a man armed with a knife.

Angel Solorzano

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Wichita Falls Police got the call just before 1:20 pm Thursday about a robbery at Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 287. A woman was at the truck stop soliciting donations for Children’s Miracle Network when a man approached and asked if the woman, who was in a wheel chair, if she knew where he could get some help to purchase a bus ticket to Fort Worth.

While talking to the woman, the man grabbed the donation bucket the victim had on her lap and ran out of the building. A witness chased the suspect down and was struck in the face with a backpack and then punched in the face by the suspect who then pulled a knife on the man. Two other witnesses pursued the suspect and one of them drew his firearm and ordered the suspect to get on the ground. The suspect was held at gunpoint until police arrived.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Angel Solorzano. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. As of Friday morning, he remained in the Wichita County Jail. No bond info was yet available.