Texas Man Threatens to Shoot Up a Wing Stop Because His Order Took Too Long

This is the very definition of “hangry.”

I’ll admit it – I get pissed at the world when my belly starts to grumble. I’ll never forget seeing a Snickers “hangry” commercial for the first time and thinking, “Hey, that’s me...I didn’t realize there was a term for that.” But with that being said, I’ve never threatened to harm anyone whenever I started to get that all-too-familiar feeling.

But the same can’t be said for 32-year-old Tommye Nichols in Houston. According to click2houston.com, Harris County deputies were called to a Houston area Wing Stop after getting reports of a weapons disturbance.

Apparently, Nichols got pissed off when his food wasn’t ready. Instead of grabbing a beer and maybe playing a little bar trivia while he waited for his order like I would’ve done, he went out to his car, grabbed a gun, went back into the restaurant and demanded his money back. My experience is that most restaurants will give you your money back without you having to threaten to shoot them, but I digress.

He didn’t stop there, though. He followed his demand for a refund with a threat to shoot everybody in the room. Witnesses said he then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle nearby and stopped him. Nichols was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $60,000.

Somebody give that man a Snickers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app