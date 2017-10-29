Wichita Falls Man Pleads Guilty, Gets Prison Time for Molestation

A Wichita Falls man will be going to prison after pleading guilty this week to three counts of indecency with a child.

69-year-old Richard Dale Oliver was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty Tuesday to three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Oliver was arrested in August and held on a $150,000 bond after accusations he had been molesting a child for five years. In July, a Wichita County Child Protective Services investigator informed the WFPD that a 14-year-old girl had been brought to Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center by adults from a neighboring home. The girls told investigators that she had been inappropriately touched by Oliver since she was 9-years-old. A second child informed adults she'd also been touched by Oliver. According to the girls, Oliver would buy them ice cream and presents, and then ask for hugs where he'd repeatedly touch and grope them over their clothes.

According to Times Record News , Oliver's guilty plea was part of a deal to avoid the full time in prison of 20 years.