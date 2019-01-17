Austin Event Tries to Get People to Drink Wine from Pringles Can

After news of a Wichita Falls woman drinking wine from a Pringles can in a Walmart parking lot went national, a group in Austin tried to organize a repeat event on a larger scale.

The aptly named "Drinking wine from a Pringles can in Walmart parking lot" Facebook event got a lot of attention over the course of just a few days, with over 10,000 users selecting "Interested", and nearly 2,000 selecting "Going". But when it came down to the time and date at the Norwood Crossing Walmart off Highway 183 in North Austin, only three people showed up.

Local authorities said they were aware of the planned event, but did not see the need to send extra units as Walmart security was on-site. Drinking from an open container in public in Austin is a misdemeanor that carries a $200 fine, but none of the three attendees were fined.

It must have been a slow news day in Austin as KVUE actually sent a news crew to the parking lot to cover the event.