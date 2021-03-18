Wichita Falls Man Punches Girlfriend for Singing Karaoke

This guy really hates it when his girlfriend sings karaoke.

Texoma’s Homepage is reporting that Wichita Falls police arrested Xavier Morales after he punched his girlfriend in the eye and broke her glasses.

It all started Wednesday (3/17) morning at O’Brien’s Pub. The victim told police Morales got angry with her once she started singing karaoke. An argument ensued that carried over to the drive home. Morales eventually starting calling her various expletives and then suddenly punched her in the eye.

The woman was crying hysterically in her apartment parking lot when officers arrived. Morales initially refused to come to the door when officers knocked, but eventually answered the door and was hostile toward officers when he did.

Morales claimed they had argued, but he didn’t hit her. Instead, he said her injury was the result of her falling down while walking to the car.

Officers placed Morales under arrest and charged him with continuous family violence as he has had two other family violence assaults of two different victims within the last 12 months.

As of this posting, he is being held in the Wichita County Jail on $25,000 bond.

