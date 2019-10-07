Woman Jailed After Accidentally Stabbing Boyfriend Twice

They say love hurts. This might be too painful for anyone, though.

Last Thursday, Wichita Falls Police were called to United Regional on reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers spoke with the man’s girlfriend who reportedly told officers she ‘accidentally’ stabbed the man in back with a kitchen knife. Twice.

When officers interviewed the victim who said he and the suspect got into an argument while driving home. When they arrived, she refused to let him inside. He tried to force his way into the house and she grabbed a kitchen knife. While trying to push him back out the door, the managed to stab the man twice.

22-year-old Johnie Domeneke Swinburne was arrested and charged with assault family violence. As of Sunday, she remained in the Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond. According to jail records, Swinburne faced the same charge in April of 2018.