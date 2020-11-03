Wichita Falls Election 2020: The Results

Update 11:30 PM

Wichita Falls race results

Presidential race:

  • Trump-30,036; Biden-11,355

U.S House of Representatives 13th congressional district race:

  • Ronny Jackson(R)-29,735; Gus Trujillo (D)-10,414; Jack Westbrook (L)-1,097

WFISD Bond Proposals:

  • Proposition A, for the construction of two new high school facilities: 13,341 votes for, 13,000 against.  Proposition B, for the construction of athletic facilities for each of the new high school campuses: 12,5467 votes for, 13,693 against.

Wichita Falls mayoral race:

  • Santellana-15,865;  Kevin Hunter-8,658; James Huling-3,896

Wichita Falls City Council:

  • District 5: Steve Jackson-1,754; Tom Taylor-1,498
  • District 4: Tim Brewer-4,205; Jason Hester-3,203
  • District 3: Jeff Browning-4,090; Mel Martinez-2,026

