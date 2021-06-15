Cinemark Kids Summer Movie Program Starts Tomorrow with $1.50 Tickets

Need something to do with the kids over the summer? Stop on by Cinemark for a really cheap kids movie.

Every Wednesday at Cinemark, through the beginning of August, kids can take part in Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse. Every Wednesday morning, your kids have a chance to see some of their favorite movies on the big screen, without having to pay that big price. Tickets this year are only $1.50 per movie.

Also items at the concession stand are a dollar off during the Summer Movie Clubhouse. I remember I was a part of this back in Maryland at my local theater. My mom gave me ten bucks, then I would go see another movie afterwards. I saw a lot of movies that summer and it was a lot of fun. Looks like tomorrow's movie kicks off at 9:30 AM. Keep an eye on their website for showtimes throughout the summer. I will put the full schedule below.