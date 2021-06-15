Cinemark Kids Summer Movie Program Starts Tomorrow with $1.50 Tickets

Getty Images

Need something to do with the kids over the summer? Stop on by Cinemark for a really cheap kids movie.

Every Wednesday at Cinemark, through the beginning of August, kids can take part in Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse. Every Wednesday morning, your kids have a chance to see some of their favorite movies on the big screen, without having to pay that big price. Tickets this year are only $1.50 per movie.

Get our free mobile app

Also items at the concession stand are a dollar off during the Summer Movie Clubhouse. I remember I was a part of this back in Maryland at my local theater. My mom gave me ten bucks, then I would go see another movie afterwards. I saw a lot of movies that summer and it was a lot of fun. Looks like tomorrow's movie kicks off at 9:30 AM. Keep an eye on their website for showtimes throughout the summer. I will put the full schedule below.

  • 1

    Trolls World Tour

    June 16th
  • 2

    The Secret Life of Pets 2

    June 23rd
  • 3

    How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    June 30th
  • 4

    The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

    July 7th
  • 5

    The Angry Birds Movie 2

    July 14th
  • 6

    Dora and the Lost City of Gold

    July 21st
  • 7

    Minions

    July 28th
  • 8

    Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

    August 4th
Filed Under: Cinemark, summer
Categories: Amazing, Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top