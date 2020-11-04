Wichita Falls Police Arrest Suspects in Fresh 48 Crime at Walmart

Yesterday afternoon we let you know about a Crime Stoppers Fresh 48 crime, looks like police found their suspects last night at Walmart.

Early yesterday morning in Iowa Park a bunch of vehicles were broken into. One of those vehicles that was broken into was a Texas DPS trooper's vehicle and some police equipment was stolen from the vehicle. Looks like something that got stolen was a rifle from that trooper's vehicle.

Last night at the Walmart on Lawrence Road, police believe they found the suspects responsible for the break ins. Police found someone trying to sell a similar rifle online and setup a sting operation at the Walmart. Around 10 PM last night, police surrounded the car and arrested three suspects. Police found three handguns and one of the stolen rifles.

The suspects told police of a residence where the other rifle was located. A search of one of the suspect’s residences revealed other items stolen from the Ranger’s vehicle. Darion Smith, 19, Cory Bustamante, 17, Edward Ramos, 20, and Jason Weber, 21, were arrested for multiple offenses including possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

