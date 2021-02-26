Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two for Counterfeit Check Operation

Wichita County Jail

A couple of people are behind bars in connection with a counterfeit check operation that has involved multiple victims. 

The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit, along with a special agent from the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a search warrant in a room at the Motel 6 located on Central Freeway on Thursday, March 25. 

Officers discovered several counterfeiting items such as IDs, computer equipment, blank check forms, date stamps and a large check writing machine upon search of the room. 

39-year-old Jermaine Green and 40-year-old Robin Kolker were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail. Both were charged with Fraudulent Possession/Use of Identifying Information (50 or more items) which is a 1st Degree Felony. 

Both are currently being held on $100,000 bonds.

