Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two for Counterfeit Check Operation

A couple of people are behind bars in connection with a counterfeit check operation that has involved multiple victims.

The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit, along with a special agent from the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a search warrant in a room at the Motel 6 located on Central Freeway on Thursday, March 25.

Officers discovered several counterfeiting items such as IDs, computer equipment, blank check forms, date stamps and a large check writing machine upon a search of the room.

39-year-old Jermaine Green and 40-year-old Robin Kolker were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail. Both were charged with Fraudulent Possession/Use of Identifying Information (50 or more items) which is a 1st Degree Felony.

Both are currently being held on $100,000 bonds.