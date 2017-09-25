Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two on Weapons and Narcotics Charges

Around 1:00am last Friday (9/22), officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department identified a subject sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Cadillac in the 1200 block of Loop 11 as having an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The subject, identified as 28-year-old Gregory Beeson, was placed under arrest for the warrant. Also in the vehicle was 28-year-old Dustin Pittman.

A search of Beeson revealed that he was in possession of two plastic bags containing a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was also in possession of several pills that were identified as Alprazolam, which he did not have a prescription for.

Pittman told officers he was in possession of a handgun when asked if he had anything illegal on him. Officers then located a .380 handgun in his pocket. After a records check revealed Pittman to be a convicted felon, he was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm. After a search of Pittman, a plastic bag was discovered containing a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 4.2 grams.

Both Beeson and Pittman were transported to the Wichita County Jail, where Beeson was charged with his outstanding warrants as well as manufacturing/delivery of acontrolled substance in penalty group one. Pittman was also charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.