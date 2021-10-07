Border Crisis Allowing Fentanyl To Flow Into The United States

Listen to the full interview with Derek Maltz below:

Across the United States and right here in Texas, kids are becoming victims to the border crisis we see along the southern border. Dangers amounts of fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs. Younger people are buying pills online believing the pills are something else, not knowing fentanyl is involved. Sadly, many are losing their lives because of this.

Derek Maltz, former DEA Special Agent in Charge, is someone who is speaking out and wanting parents and families along with officials in Washington to take notice of what is happening and do something about it.

Maltz joined The Chad Hasty Show last week at FAIR's Immigration Radio Row in Washington, D.C. Maltz discussed Biden's border policies and how they are contributing to the rise in deaths from fentanyl.

Maltz told Hasty that this is an issue that is close to him and one that haunts him.

Everyday I wake up I deal with the families across America who are burying their kids because of fentanyl. We had a rally here August 27 in front of the Chinese Embassy in D.C., 35 states were represented, it was really unbelievable to listen to the stories from the families. Their kids are dying because their buying these pills on the internet, their dying, their dying instantly from fentanyl poisoning. It's being made in labs in Mexico and being pushed over the border. The chemicals are coming from China and China and Mexican Drug Cartels have created a lethal partnership. And now what is really disturbing is China is now doing the money laundering services for the cartels.

Maltz told Hasty that the kids dying aren't kids who are into hard drugs. They have gotten addicted to pills they found like Xanax, Valium, and Oxycodone. Maltz told Hasty that kids can buy these pills, that are unsuspectedly laced with fentanyl, on social media apps like Instragram, Snapchat, and TikToc.

