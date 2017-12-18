Wichita Falls Police Arrest Woman on Narcotics Charges After She Was Found Asleep in Vehicle at Intersection

An occupied vehicle check landed one woman in the Wichita County Jail.

At around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, officers with the WFPD were dispatched to the corner of Pyrenees and Catskills to check on an occupied vehicle. When officers arrived on scene they found a black Toyota 4Runner sitting at the intersection with a white female sleeping inside. The vehicle was not running at the time.

The female, identified as 58-year-old Susan Tiffany, was acting erratic and unable to focus or speak in complete sentences. Officers detained her on suspicion of intoxication.

A search of the suspect’s purse revealed two pill bottles containing several small plastic baggies. Each of the baggies consisted of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamines. Altogether, the weight of the methamphetamine (including the baggies) totaled 3.6 grams.

Tiffany was placed under arrest for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and transported to the Wichita County Jail.