Wichita Falls Police Discover Pipe in Woman’s Booty

PRO TIP: The police have no problem searching your a** if they think you're hiding something in there.

According to Times Record News, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to an apartment on Seymour Highway Sunday night (2/28) in response to reports of a disturbance.

The victim told police that the woman causing the disturbance, Riley Weiss, had a pipe on her. However, the officers didn’t discover anything during a search.

Weiss was fidgeting and appeared to be nervous, but claimed she didn’t have any contraband on her when given the chance to admit to it.

Of course, a strip search was performed after she was transported to the Wichita County jail. And of course, officers discovered a burnt used glass pipe, most commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, tucked away in her anal cavity.

Weiss was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair. A judge set her bond at $15,001.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.