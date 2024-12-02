Wichita Falls Police Investigating Military Gear Theft

Thousands of dollars worth of military gear was stolen recently in Wichita Falls.

Sometime between 7:45 pm and 8:15 pm on Saturday, November 16, two storage crates stored in the back of a government-issued Ford F-350 were stolen. The truck was parked at Holliday Inn Express at 5300 Kell Blvd.

The crates contained military gear such as ballistic helmets, plate carriers, rifle magazines, boots, and holsters. The total value of the gear is over $15,000.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

