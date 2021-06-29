Wichita Falls Police Looking for Cold Case Homicide Info
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information to solve a cold case homicide from 1982.
On June 6, 1982, Esther Marie Holmes was beaten and raped by an unknown suspect. She was left under some bushes in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Holmes succumbed to her injuries on July 26 of that year.
Not much is known about the crime, so Crime Stoppers is reaching to the community for help in solving the case.
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.