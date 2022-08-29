Wichita Falls Police Looking for Info on Breaking and Entering Case

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent case of breaking and entering.

Around 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 21st, an unknown suspect entered an office located at 4 Burnside Drive after business hours and attempted to access locked objects, but was unable to get into them. It’s not known what, if anything, was taken as of this posting.

The subject is described as a possible white male wearing a black face covering with black gloves and a black and grey shirt.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

