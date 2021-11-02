Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Aggravated Assault Suspect

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with an October aggravated assault.

At around 6:25 am on Thursday, October 21, an unknown Black or Hispanic male went into KMOC radio station, located in the 1000 block of West Wenonah Boulevard, and pointed a handgun at an employee. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The WFPD has very little information and needs your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

