Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Burglary and Theft

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help solving a burglary of a habitation and theft.

Unknown suspects broke into a residence in the 1000 block of Ridgeway on two different occasions. On Monday, August 2nd, the burglars gained entry and stole a Browning 12 gauge over and under shotgun. The next day, someone stole the resident’s 2010 camouflage John Deere Gator from under the carport.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

