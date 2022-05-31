Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Homicide

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent murder.

At approximately 2:00 am on Sunday, May 22, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of Covington Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of the victim, Andrew Lopez.

Detectives could use your help obtaining additional information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible award being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous through the entire process.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

