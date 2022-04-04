Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Theft

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a theft.

Sometime between 11:30 pm on Friday, March 18 and 8:30 am on Saturday, March 19, unknown suspects stole a red Waterax Mark 3 series fire water pump from a Bernalillo County fire truck that was parked at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located at 5300 Kell West. The pump is valued at $4,400.00.

The police know very little about the theft at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

