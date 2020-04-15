Wichita Falls Police Need Your Help in Locating a Missing Teen

The boy didn't return home last night after taking his dog for a walk. Be on the lookout for him.

Wichita Falls police could use your help in locating a missing teen named David. The boy's father Nick Koetter said his son took the dog out for a walk last night and never came back home. Police were called out to his residence later that night for a report. Nick said his David was in the Lions Park area over by Hayes elementary school behind McDonald's by Sheppard AFB main gate.

“We are very worried. This is not like him. He is a very quiet, kindhearted little boy. Please just pray for a safe return, and let anyone know to keep a look out for him,” Nick Koetter told KAUZ. If you have any information on David's whereabouts that can help locate him please call WFPD at 940-720-5000.