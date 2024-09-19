Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglaries

Can you identify the suspect in two recent burglaries?

At around 4:19 am on Monday, September 9th, the suspect in the below pictures broke into Mike’s Lube at 2228 Brook and stole $250 from the cash register. He was seen riding a BMX bicycle to and from the burglary. Case#24-090381

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in a burglary at Midwest Office Supply at 1801 Austin. The suspect gained access to the building on Thursday, September 12th at around 5:38 am and stole several hand tools. Case#24-090568

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on these or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 13, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 6, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash