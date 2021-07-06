Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Aggravated Assault
A Wichita Falls man is lucky to be alive after falling victim to a shooting last month.
On Sunday, June 27 at around 12:20 am, an unknown suspect shot Emilio Flores multiple times. The crime occurred in the 600 block of Stratford.
Wichita Falls police have very little information about the crime and are looking to the community for help.
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.
