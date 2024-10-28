Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Shooting Death

A shooting in Wichita Falls that was originally believed to be accidental is now being investigated as a murder.

Late in the evening on Monday, May 6, 2024, Wichita Falls Police responded to a call for a welfare check in the 100 block of Patterson Street. After arriving on the scene, officers found the body of Trevenian Mitchell in front of the home.

A witness reported hearing a gunshot behind them and seeing Mitchell fall to the ground after they turned around.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest with board approval.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

