Wichita Falls Police Seeking Information on Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a cold case homicide from 2007.

At around 1:45 am on August 30th, an individual flagged down an on officer on patrol at Brenda’s Bar, located at 1402 Old Iowa Park Road. Witnesses led officers to the body of 25-year-old Desmond Sanders, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

No suspects or suspect vehicles were ever identified. Crime Stoppers has very little information on the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

