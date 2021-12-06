Wichita Falls Police Still Looking for Info on a String of Arson Cases

The Wichita Falls Police Department continues to look for answers in a series of arson cases that have happened at Wichita Falls apartment complexes over the course of the last year.

It all started with a fire at Waterford Glen Apartments at 4201 Cedar Elm Lane back in November of 2020. That was followed by two more fires at the same complex. One in August of 2021 and another in October of 2021.

A fourth instance of arson occurred in November of 2021 at Arbor Creek Apartments, located at 4000 Weeks Park Lane.

Not much is known about the cases and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $5,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

