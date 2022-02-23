The scammers are back at it again.

It seems like the lowest of the low are always looking for new ways to rob good people of their money. Now we have a new one to be on the lookout for here in The Falls.

Yesterday (February 22), the Wichita Falls Police Department alerted the public of a scam involving solar panels that has targeted citizens here lately.

The scammers are described as being white males in their 20’s or 30’s driving a gray SUV. They claim the company they work for is “new” and refuse to give the name of their company.

However, they don’t mind asking for your information. The men are asking targets to provide them with their personal banking information.

If the men come to your door, call the Wichita Falls Police dispatch center at 940-720-5000.

Solar Panel Scams Have Increased in the Last Few Years

In February of 2021, the Better Business Bureau’s Katie Galan said as the demand for solar energy has grown, so have complaints against the industry, according to KRIS-TV:

As the demand and use of solar energy grew, so did the number of complaints against the industry. Between 2010 and 2014, only 70 complaints were filed with BBB against Texas-based solar companies, but more than 1,000 were filed from 2015 to 2019.

Galan said the majority of the complaints received were regarding misleading claims about the amount of savings and the benefits of going solar.

To file a complaint or learn more about the solar panel industry, visit BBB.org.

