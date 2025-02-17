Wichita Falls Storage Unit Burglary Under Investigation

Wichita Falls Areas Crime Stoppers is looking for the identity of a couple of suspects who recently broke into a storage unit.

At around 6:00 am on Sunday, February 9, two suspects – one male and one female – broke into Storeline Storage at 2400 Southwest Parkway.

The male was dressed in all-black clothing with a blue facemask, possibly with a skull on it. The female was also dressed in all black and carrying a black backpack. The male suspect used a red set of bolt-cutters to gain access to a storage unit.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

