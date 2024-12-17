Police Investigating 2 Wichita Falls Vape Shop Burglaries

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers could use your help solving two recent vape shop burglaries.

The first incident happened at Vape Mart at 1501 Midwestern Parkway at around 5:00 am on Monday, December 9. Three suspects smashed their way into the shop and stole cash, vape products, and THCA gummies. (Case# 24-120391)

The second incident happened around midnight on Wednesday, December 11 at Vape Mart located at 2444 Sierra Drive. It was a similar smash-and-grab incident involving five suspects. The burglars stole vape products and THCA gummies. (Case# 24-120475)

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

