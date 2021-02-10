Wichita Falls Walmart Set to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

Wichita Falls residents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Walmart on I-44.

The retail giant announced Tuesday, February 9, that eligible customers could schedule an appointment to receive the vaccination through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program starting Friday, February 12, according to CBS DFW.

Texas vaccine eligibility requirements are detailed at this location.

The vaccine is being distributed to more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across 22 states, with the focus being on underserved communities that have limited access to healthcare. So far, the Walmart on I-44 is the only location in Wichita Falls that will be offering vaccinations.

Walmart had this to say in a press release:

In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness says the company is committed to helping Texans live healthier lives:

Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously. We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.

Appointments will be available seven days a week, based on local availability of the vaccine.