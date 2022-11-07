First dates can certainly come with surprises, but nothing could have prepared one man whose truck was stolen by a woman he matched with online.

In Coweta, Ga., police said Jenifer Lee Gray, 37, became the "date from hell" when she stole her date's truck before leading police on a high-speed chase down the I-85 interstate in northern Georgia last Thursday (Nov. 3).

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the man whose truck was stolen, Wesley Burson, met Gray, who also goes by Piper, on the Plenty of Fish dating app.

For their first date, Burson ordered an Uber to retrieve Gray from her home and bring her to his residence. According to Burson, when Gray arrived, she went straight to his bathroom to finish getting ready to go out for their date.

That's when Burson heard his truck turn on outside in his driveway. He immediately called 911.

"As they're getting ready to go out for the evening, he's getting ready, he hears his truck crank up in the driveway, and she's left in it," Coweta County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Toby Nix told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Coweta sheriff's deputies located Gray driving the stolen truck and attempted to intercept her before she led them on a high-speed chase. Officers reported they reached speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit.

"On the interstate, speeds were over 100 mph. She was driving recklessly, trying to swerve and hit our patrol car while attempting to do a PIT maneuver," Nix told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Gray was eventually captured on I-85 and arrested. She was booked at the Coweta County Jail with a bond set at $7,500.

Gray has since been charged with theft by taking and fleeing as well as attempting to elude a police officer.

Watch footage from the high-speed chase below: