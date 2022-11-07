Photos and Video Footage of the November 4 Texas Tornado Outbreak

Y’all stay safe out there.

The thing about this time of the year is that even though severe weather isn’t nearly as frequent as it is in the spring, when we do have storms, they pack one hell of a punch. And last Friday (November 4) was the perfect example of the wrath of Mother Nature this time of year.

Fox 4 News is reporting that at least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas during the outbreak on Friday.

An EF-3 tornado was reported in Powderly in Lamar County. That tornado destroyed a total of 32 structures. 13 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two tornadoes were reported in Hopkins County. An EF-2 with wind speeds reaching 120 miles per hour was followed by an EF-1 that struck the same area. Several structures were damaged in Sulphur Springs, but no injuries were reported.

It was also determined that an EF-2 hit Athens in Henderson County.

Storms are in the forecast for today in North Texas. However, severe weather is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.

