Woman Vacuuming Gas Out of Car Trunk Incites Fiery Explosion

Cleaning a car shouldn't end this way.

A woman in Titusville, Fla. took her car to a car wash last week and was vacuuming out gasoline from her trunk, which caused the vacuum to explode.

Billy Barnwell, the owner of Shuttle Car Wash -- that's where the incident took place -- said, "It was a heck of an explosion. It just burnt everything up. If you saw the video, you've seen it. It scared the heck out of her."

No one was hurt in the explosion. It will cost about $500 to fix the vacuum and it sure doesn't sound like the woman is coming forward anytime soon to pony up the cash. That's because she drove away after the flames erupted and has not yet come back.