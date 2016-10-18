The Chilling Last Words of Every Death Row Inmate Executed in Texas

As everyone knows, the death penalty is legal in the state of Texas. Did you know you can read the last words of all those inmates they execute?

In 1982, Texas became the first U.S. state to carry out an execution by lethal injection when Charles Brooks Jr. was put to death. Since then, there have been 538 people executed in Texas as of Oct. 2016.

It's pretty crazy to see all the people the state has killed over the years. The Department of Criminal Justice saves and publishes the last words of all those individuals.

Most offenders declined a last statement and many others apologized for their crimes. Below are a few that I found interesting. Not for any particular reason, I just thought they were interesting last words for a person.

Warren Bridge was executed in 1994 and was accused of shooting and robbing a convenience store clerk in Galveston. He only got $24 from the clerk. In prison, he was also accused of bombing another inmate's cell and stabbing another inmate. His last words were short and simple:

I'll see you."

Rodrigo Hernadez was put to death in 2012. Hernandez was accused of abducting a 38-year-old female from a grocery store parking lot. Hernandez restrained the victim by placing his hands around her neck and then sexually assaulted her. When Hernandez realized the victim was not breathing, he transported her body to a park and left her in a garbage can. Hernadez's last words:

Yes, I want to tell everybody that I love everybody. Keep your heads up. We are all family, people of God Almighty. We're all good. I'm ready. Are they already doing it? I'm gonna go to sleep. See you later. This stuff stings, man almighty."

The final last words I found interesting came from David Martinez . He was executed back in 2005. David's crime was murdering a 24-year-old female. The victim's body was found on a hike and bike trail in a park in Austin. The victim had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and her throat had been cut with a pocket knife. His final words sounded like a poem to me. Martinez's last words:

Only the sky and the green grass goes on forever and today is a good day to die."

If you want to read more last words from death row inmates executed in Texas, they're all available on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.