Women Find Men Who Wear Masks More Attractive

Are you a guy looking for love? Put on a face mask and you'll be more attractive to members of the opposite sex.

At least that's what a recent story published on PR Newswire indicates.

According to the survey, 88 percent American women think that a man who wears a face mask in public is more sexually attractive than those who don't. As a side note, that sentiment holds true even for women who are currently in a relationship with someone who won't wear a mask in public.

The study was conducted by Royal, a sexual wellness brand, and its CEO and founder, Neil Mehta, said that while some men see wearing a face mask as a sign of weakness it seems women see it as an attractive quality. In fact, they've even added face masks to their Modern Day Sex Kit.

Mehta went on to say that health and hygiene are very important to women as it pertains to their romantic relationships noting that only one year ago no one was thinking about having sex with masks on, and now a shocking twenty-five percent of women are either neutral about or likely to do it.

While women seem to men who wear masks in public sexier than their non-mask wearing counterparts, there was no indication in the article as to whether men feel the same about women.

Just another way that the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every aspect of our daily lives.