World’s Classiest Racehorse Has Custom-Made Three Piece Suit [VIDEO]

The Cheltenham Festival is this week in the UK and one horse is sure to be the most well dressed in attendance. Veteran racehorse Morestead and champion jockey Sir Tony McCoy definitely are turning heads this year in their custom-made, three piece tweed suits.

This is the first time a custom made three piece suit has ever been designed for a horse (at least as far as anyone knows of) and it took weeks to complete. The suit used nearly 10 times the amount of fabric as a human suit.

You can see more pictures of Morestead and his suit and learn more about the process that went into making it at The DailyMail.Com . One thing is for sure, that's just about the classiest horse we've ever laid our eyes on.