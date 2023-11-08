Study Says This is the Worst City to Live in Texas

I have some bad news for one city here in the Lone Star State.

However, before I get to the bad news, I want to point out that I did not conduct this study. I’m merely passing along the results. So please don’t shoot the messenger.

24/7 Wall Street decided to set out on the task of figuring out the worst city to live in in each state. This means fifty burgs out there are going to find themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

How did researchers determine the worst state to live in in each state?

The researchers looked at data from the FBI, Census Bureau, and the Centers for Disease Control, breaking down 22 key measures into three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. They considered all U.S. cities that had populations of at least 8,000.

And now to the aforementioned bad news. It pains me to inform you that the study found that Eidson Road was the worst city to live in in Texas. The small town of just over 9,000 people can be found in Maverick County along the Mexican border, in the Eagle Pass area.

Key Statistics from the Study

Eidson Road has a poverty rate of 34.8% compared to the state average of 14%. The median home value is $68,900 while the average home value in the state is $202,600. The median household income is $30,464, much lower than the state average of $67,321.

