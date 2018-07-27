WWE Legend Goldust Made Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy in Texas

Iconic and infamous WWE superstar Goldust has added another accolade to his long career: honorary sheriff's deputy.

While taking time off from in-ring action to recover from double knee surgery, native Texan Dustin Rhodes was made an honorary deputy of the Willams County Sheriff's Office under Sheriff Robert Chody.

Rhodes tweeted a video of his swearing in, saying he's honored to do his part for his community,

Rhodes isn't the first WWE wrestler to venture into law enforcement. Rico Constantino (aka "Rico") became a sergeant with the Nevada Taxi Cab Authority after leaving wrestling, and Dalip Singh (aka "The Great Khali") was a member of the Punjab State Police in India prior to becoming a wrestler.