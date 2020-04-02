YAY! It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

So you're stuck at home, learning to home-school your kids, realizing how little you actually remember from 5th grade, gaining a much greater appreciation for their school teachers, cleaning, disinfecting, keeping up with the laundry, and doing all of the cooking. Here's a great excuse for an easy eating idea. Today, April 2nd, is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

So open up a loaf of your favorite bread - or whatever happened to be left on the shelf when you were shopping - twist the caps off those jars of deliciousness, and feast away. It doesn't matter whether you put the peanut butter on top or the jelly. It doesn't matter if you slice it diagonally or not at all. It doesn't matter if it's wheat bread, white bread, or even pumpernickel. Heck, you could make one sandwich with just peanut butter and another with just jelly and alternate bites.

Personally, I prefer mine with some chips and maybe a glass of milk, but you just do you.

Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Falls Strong.