Yellowstone is officially coming to an end after the upcoming second half of Season 5, but in a new interview, Piper Perabo says if it was purely up to her, she'd like to see the show continue.

Perabo plays the role of Summer Higgins on Yellowstone. The activist has become an unlikely love interest for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and the last episode of the first half of Season 5 featured the characters sharing their first kiss. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perabo reveals that even she has no idea what comes next when the second half of the season returns. She's hopeful the current writers strike in Hollywood won't impact the planned November rollout.

"I know [Yellowstone co-creator and writer] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening, and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what’s gonna happen," Perabo says. "I have no idea what’s happening next and the whole thing left off on this cliffhanger, so I'm waiting myself."

Paramount Global has announced that a sequel to Yellowstone will premiere right on the heels of the show ending, with Matthew McConaughey all but confirmed to star alongside some of the original cast. The upcoming show joins an ever-expanding Yellowstone universe that includes prequels 1883 and 1923, as well as upcoming spinoffs 1944, 6666 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

"If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing," Perabo observes. "So even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

Kevin Costner has been involved in a public dispute with the producers of Yellowstone over his shooting schedule for the second half of Season 5, and Paramount did not address his participation when the network announced Yellowstone would end. Sources have said his John Dutton character will die early in the second half of the season, with the rest of the episodes devoted to the fallout from his death. Costner is currently deeply involved in filming Horizon, an epic four-part Western that he is directing, producing and starring in.

