Hang Out With the Stars of ‘Yellowstone’ at the ‘First and Only’ Fan Convention

Yellowstone fans who wish they could get to know the stars of the show in person will soon have their chance. The "first and only" Yellowstone fan convention is taking place in Iowa in October of 2022, and it will afford fans of the show plenty of up-close-and-personal time with some of their favorite stars.

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty — who plays Chairman Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man, Mo, on the show — posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 2), encouraging fans of the show to purchase tickets to the convention while they're still available.

The upcoming Thru the YellowStones convention is set to take place at RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa, from Oct. 28-29, 2022. In addition to Mo Brings Plenty, the convention features Denim Richards (Colby), Jennifer Landon (Teeter) and Jake Ream, who started on the show as a horse wrangler and stepped into a role as one of the cowboys on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Events at the convention include classes, brunch, a speaker's panel, trivia contests, dinner service, a Yellowstone costume party, gift bags, opportunities to get photos and autographs with the stars on hand and more.

"Tickets are on sale NOW and include two-day packages; the packages are your best bet, so you better get them while they are hot and still available!" Mo Brings Plenty writes.

Ticket prices begin at $650 and go up from there. Tickets to the Thru the YellowStones convention are available at the event's website.

Yellowstone's Season 5 began filming in Montana in mid-May of 2022. It's slated to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

