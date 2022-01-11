6 ‘Yellowstone’ Loose Ends We Can’t Stop Thinking About

The Season 4 finale of Yellowstone held on to just as much as it revealed. Viewers of the Kevin Costner-led Western drama still have plenty of unanswered questions about over 40 hours of TV. We call them loose ends.

These are often inconsequential mysteries that the show just never got back around to discussing, for one reason or another. A great example — albeit a solved loose end — is what happened to Avery during Season 2. The bunkhouse's first woman (played by Tanaya Beatty) vanishes suddenly just as it seems like she and Jimmy (Jefferson White) are becoming romantically linked. Then, as Season 4 draws to a close, she reappears and becomes a pivotal character as Season 5 looms.

The rest of these loose ends haven't been tied up, yet.

The most asked question as Season 4 of Yellowstone began was, what happened to the kid who was asked to hold the lug nuts as John Dutton changed a stranded motorist's tire, just prior to the attacks on his family? We didn't see him get killed, but we didn't see him live, either. The sun may have set on this plot point, but that doesn't mean there's not a sound theory to be had about his fate.

Other loose ends broached during the above video include questions of how Garrett Randall funded the attacks on the Duttons and what happened with the Native skull found on the airport built. Those remains were thought to hold up construction, but alas, Market Equities is plundering on with no issue.

Which loose end did we miss? Or which loose end do you have an answer for? Let us know in the comments section of this video or email staff@tasteofcountry.com.

10 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 10 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.