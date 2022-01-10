Dallas Cowboys Put Up the Most Points on the Road in Franchise History to Close Out the Regular Season

Saturday night was a weird game for the Dallas Cowboys, but in my opinion did what they needed to do to close out the season.

For some reason, I follow a lot of Eagles fans on Twitter. I don't know why I do this to myself. They said we were bragging about how much we were running up on them on Saturday night. Philadelphia rested a bunch of their starters and the Cowboys did what they should do in that situation. Blow them out. The Cowboys started off slow, but got into a rhythm to put up the most points in franchise history on the road.

Get our free mobile app

This honestly felt like a preseason game on Saturday night. The Cowboys and Eagles both secured playoff spots, so Saturday didn't mean a lot. The Cowboys could only move between 2-4 in the seeding, while the loss secured Philadelphia with the seventh seed. After Sunday's games, the Cowboys officially got the third seed and will be hosting the San Fransisco 49ers this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The game is scheduled for a 3:30 kickoff and this is an old school playoff rivalry for the Cowboys. The two have met seven times in the playoffs and they have had many memorable games. The 1981 NFC Championship game has the infamous 'Catch' and then the last time these two met we had the no call in 1994.

Deion and Michael still debate this play to this day as to what happened. Sunday a rivalry will be renewed and you can listen to the game on NewsTalk1290 and 106.3 the Buzz this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Close Out 2021 Regular Season With the Biggest Road Win Ever The Dallas Cowboys put up the most points in franchise history on the road to close out the season in Philadelphia. Check out over 75 photos from the sidelines below.