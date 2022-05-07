Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia, took a sun-splashed Caribbean vacation in April before the new season of the show gets underway, and the photographs they shared online look like a slice of paradise.

Hauser, who plays the roughneck Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network show, turned to Instagram in mid-April to post a photo of himself and his wife, former teen star Cynthia Daniel, smiling on a white sand beach, both wearing sunglasses and looking relaxed and happy.

"Much needed Solo adventure with my baby @cynhauser," the actor writes to accompany the picture, adding a quote: “Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell."

Cynthia Hauser shared a series of videos and pictures from their vacation to her own Instagram, beginning with a clip showing the spectacular venue where they were staying, with the caption, "We made it to paradise. @colehauser22 #anguilla."

She followed up with a string of photos documenting their adventure and sharing the extraordinary natural splendor of the island, as well as their jaw-dropping villa.

Cynthia Hauser is a former model and actor who fans might recognize from her television role as Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High from 1994-1997. She retired from acting in 2002, and she and Hauser married in 2006. They have three children together, and she has launched a career as a photographer.

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television over the course of four seasons. The show's much-anticipated Season 5 is slated to begin filming in May, and it will begin airing in the fall.