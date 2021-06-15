You Can Now Ride Around Possum Kingdom Lake on a Pirate Ship

Ahoy their maties, time to go on an adventure the next time you travel to Possum Kingdom.

I think at some point in our lives, we all wanted to be a pirate.

OK, maybe not all of us wanted to a pirate, but if you did. Your fantasy can come true this summer over in Possum Kingdom. If you plan a trip there every summer, you may want to contact PK Pirates. They have their own pirate ship that is now setting sail. Sam Ozier decided to do something useful during quarantine.

He decided to build a pirate ship. He found one online up in Illinois and when he got it, he had to put a lot of work into it. Looks like he is ready to throw some parties on deck. You can rent the ship for tours, kids birthday parties, private events, sunset cruises, pretty much anything you want to do on the lake.

The ship has some pretty cool features. It has two elevated decks, a main deck, and a 120-square foot lounge area with a bar, air conditioning and bathroom. My personal favorite part of the ship is the water cannon that can shoot about fifty yards away. Yes, if I rented this out for the day, I would 100% be spraying everyone we drove by.

Sam recently discussed the building of the ship with Times Record News. It looks like a big portion of the work was done right here in Wichita Falls. You can read more about that here. If you're interested in renting the pirate ship this summer, check out PK Pirates website or hit them up on Facebook.

